Area Arrests for April 15

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jonathan Wesley Allen, 42, 413 Blackwell Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth; possession of meth with intent to distribute; possession and use of drug-related objects; misdemeanor theft by taking; and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Amadau T. Ba, 24, 2137 Chattanooga Road, Atlanta, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by shoplifting, possession of a schedule 1 substance, loitering/prowling and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Alex Nathaniel Dunn, 27, 173 Progress Way, Rocky Face, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony theft by taking (larceny) and misdemeanor theft by deception.
• Shirley Ann King, 42, 486 Smyrna Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Leah Miranda Mathis, 35, 780 Poplar Springs Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Diana Quijano, 20, 409 Claude St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by taking (larceny, theft of automobile).
• Tammy Yvette Epperson, 52, 300 Patrol Road, Forsyth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth, possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of tools for commission of a crime (drugs) and giving false information to a law officer.
• Brooklyn Ann Headrick, 19, 312 Mallard Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, failure to maintain lane and affixed materials to reduce light transmission/tint violation.
