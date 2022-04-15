Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Ricky Allan Ausmus, 36, 1049 Robinson Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Sara Shai Cantrell, 29, 325 N. Sixth Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and felony tampering with evidence.
• Pedro Miguel Casillas, 47, 405 Griggs Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Ronald Johnathan Decker, 26, 1103 Davenport Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation
• Arnulfo Dimas Jr., 39, 4156 Highway 225 N., Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by state probation with parole violation.
• Joseph Ladarius Eastland, 33, 1305 Moice Drive-A, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (weapon) and third-degree cruelty to children.
• Sarah Kristin Hommrich, 26, 117 Ola Drive, Cohutta, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession and use of drug-related objects and party to a crime.
• Daphne Cherrie Smith, 40, 30 Kriswood Drive, Rossville, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Gary Howard Terry, 40, 5180 Red Clay Road N.W., Cohutta, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with dangerous predator/failure to register as a sex offender.
• Harold Joseph Traynor, 46, 105 Hickory Knoll Drive, Canton, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with obtaining, attempting to obtain dangerous drugs by fraud, forgery or concealment of facts.
• Joshua David Stanley, 43, 2200 Chattanooga Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and loitering/prowling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.