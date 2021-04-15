Area Arrests for April 16

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Scott Zane Adams, 57, 2660 Hyden Tyler Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts.
• Reginald Deeandre Anderson, 28, 3108 12th Ave., Chattanooga, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Stephanie Leanne Chambers, 29, 25 Lyles Road-A, Crandall, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and fugitive from justice (Polk County, Tennessee).
• Malton Eugene Cox, 32, 118 Atlantic Drive S.E., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects and by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor probation violation.
• Andrew Dylan Shawnlee Deal, 23, 276 Mozart Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, obscured or missing license plates, violation of standards for brake lights and defective tires.
• Shanda Nation Hall, 30, 130 Huntington Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, felony probation violation and misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property.
• Elvis Cash Lackey, 35, 223 W. Vann Circle-B, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony failure to appear, misdemeanor failure to appear and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Donald Oscar Lorenz, 42, 1259 Will Evans Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Kevin Ryan Perry, 34, 408 Center Hill Church Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Eton Police Department with felony probation violation and following too closely.
• Ally Nicole Roberts, 24, 52 Windbrook Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Hector Trejo, 24, 4045 Sydney Circle, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation and criminal trespass of property without permission.
• Robert Edward Waller, 30, 130 Jordan Lane, Trenton, was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Casey Wanat, 31, 3250 Buchanan Road, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs), possession and use of drug-related objects, use of safety belts violation and two counts of possession of a schedule 1 hallucinogen.
• Stephen Christopher Williams, 48, 261 Wilson Ave., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation, giving false information to a law officer, operating a motor vehicle while registration is suspended/revoked/canceled, driving without a license and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Teresa Renee Willis, 52, 1823 Susan Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by state probation with parole violation.
• Jorge Alberto Zamorano, 27, 710 Fifth Ave.-14, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession of drug-related objects, felony failure to appear, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
• Marlon Binicio Garcia, 25, 124 Tulip Way S.W., Calhoun, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, speeding and failure to maintain lane.
• Jeffery Gregory Wright Jr., 29, 186 Buckhead Way, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, reckless driving, improper lane change or usage, failure to maintain lane and misdemeanor fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer.
