Area Arrests for April 16

Editor's note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Christopher Joe Chambers, 21, 1847 Riverbend Road-2, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Matthew David Matson, 26, 2036 N. 14th St., McAlester, Oklahoma, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 1 drug.
• Usiel David Santis-Mendez, 41, 1306 Underwood St.-31, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated battery.
