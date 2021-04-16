Area Arrests for April 17-18

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• William Anthony Andrews, 56, 338 Old Highway 411, Ranger, was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, obscured or missing license plates and possession of meth.
• Jacqlyn Michelle Hall, 25, 112 Academy Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 4 drug and possession of tools for the commission of a crime (drugs).
• Oleg Olegvich Piven, 32, 156 Upper Varnell Road, Varnell, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with battery, two counts of aggravated assault (family violence), hit and run, failure to report accident, striking a fixed object, driving on the wrong side of the road, distracted driving/failure to use due care when using cellphone/radio, driving without a license and reckless conduct.
• Vickie Sue Ridley, 63, 522 Straight St.-B, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with financial transaction card fraud and exploiting/depriving services to a disabled/elder/resident.
• Randy Lane Stone, 44, 609 S. Thornton Ave.-29, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with fourth-degree forgery, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor failure to appear and contempt of Superior Court.
• Taiyonna Tibbs, 22, 308 Paige St.-1, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 2 drug, felony probation violation and giving false information to a law officer.
• April Lynn Williams, 33, 401 W. Nance Springs Road, Resaca, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree cruelty to children.
• Zachary Ross Lively, 25, 95 Stewart Creek Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, following too closely and improper lane change or usage.
