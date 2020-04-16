Area Arrests for April 17

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.

• Jonathan Benitez-Gonzalez, 32, 635 Good Hope Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, failure to maintain lane and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

• Tylor Lee Cranmore, 24, 118 Carlisle Road, Dover, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of marijuana and brake lights violation.

• Wayne Fox, 63, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with failure to register as a sex offender/comply with requirements and loitering/fighting/disorderly conduct/impeding the flow of traffic.

• Steven Luis Perez, 37, 353 Classic Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.

• Jessica Nichole Rippetoe, 38, 5185 Phifer Mountain Road, Cookeville, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation and failure to maintain lane/driving on the wrong side of the road.

• Emiley Ann Langford, 26, 52 Sampson Lane, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you