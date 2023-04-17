Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 56-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 54-year-old homeless woman was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance and lighted headlights/other lights required half hour after sunset to half hour before sunrise.
• A 35-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor failure to appear and felony failure to appear.
• A 23-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor probation violation and obstruction of an officer by threat/violence.
• A 44-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth, parole violation, possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession of a schedule 1 drug, possession and use of drug-related objects, open container violation, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• A 61-year-old Fort Worth, Texas, man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear and parole violation.
• A 32-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, driving without a valid license and speeding.
• A 24-year-old Rossville woman was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, safety belts violation, failure to maintain lane and driving without insurance.
• A 25-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI and driving too fast for conditions.
• A 37-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, failure to maintain lane and driving without a valid license.
• A 21-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, hit and run, failure to maintain lane and driving too fast for conditions.
• A 42-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with felony failure to appear.
• A 55-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation, driving with a suspended or revoked license, failure to maintain lane and improper turn.
• A 27-year-old Tunnel Hill woman was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with felony shoplifting.
• A 25-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor shoplifting, possession of meth and felony probation violation.
• A 33-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with three counts of felony probation violation.
• A 39-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping and DUI (less safe).
• A 31-year-old Dalton woman was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth and two counts of safety belts violation (children under 8).
• A 45-year-old Tunnel Hill woman was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile.
• A 72-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 28-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with driving with a suspended or revoked license and by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (weapon), misdemeanor stalking, driving with a suspended or revoked license, hit and run and reckless driving.
