Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 26-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 33-year-old Columbus man was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 26-year-old Dalton woman was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with a headlight requirements violation, possession of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 36-year-old Tunnel Hill man was charged Monday by state probation with parole violation.
• A 32-year-old Crandall woman was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs) and texting while driving.
• A 52-year-old Cohutta man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 29-year-old Adairsville man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of cocaine, possession of a schedule 1 drug, possession of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 38-year-old Dalton woman was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 26-year-old Hoschton man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 35-year-old Cleveland, Tennessee, woman was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 2 drug and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• A 32-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor failure to appear, possession of a schedule 2 drug and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• A 33-year-old Cleveland, Tennessee, man was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 2 drug and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• A 27-year-old Cleveland, Tennessee, woman was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with trafficking in opium or derivative (sale of), possession of a schedule 2 drug and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
