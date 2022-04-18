Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Amanda Kaye Myers, 41, 49 Pathway, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated assault (family violence) and third-degree cruelty to children.
• Paul Andrew Baer, 17, 213 Tanglewood Drive N.E., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with child molestation.
• Jimmy Lynn Harrell, 37, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• Cheryl Lynn Horn, 52, 205 Jim Walls Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Joseph Andrew Mull, 37, 174 Saul Way, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth, misdemeanor failure to appear, possession and use of drug-related objects and giving false information to a law officer, by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor failure to appear and by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with misdemeanor probation violation.
• Derrick James Nelson, 35, 5363 Delta Road, Lavalette, West Virginia, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, seat belts violation and failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping.
• Martin Lopez Miranda, 33, 208 Pearson Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation, driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving without insurance and impeding the flow of traffic.
• Frank Ivan Ryan Jr., 53, 1033 Goodhope Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with parole violation.
• Julian Barrientos, 28, 1116 Willowdale Road N.W.-528, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with misdemeanor interference with government property, DUI, open container violation, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, failure to maintain lane, improper lane change or usage and reckless driving.
• Santiago Matias-Jose, 31, 7223 Gough St., Baltimore, Maryland, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Jannie Shandla McMillin, 55, 60 Scenic Drive N., Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor shoplifting, possession of meth and contraband across guard lines.
• Sandro Moran-Maciel, 35, 6107 Walden Ave., Chattanooga, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, taillights violation and failure to maintain lane.
• Paul E. Morris Jr., 45, 244 Stephens Road, Lynchburg, Tennessee, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated assault (weapon).
• Anita McDade Price, 57, 40 E. Third St., Summerville, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree criminal damage to private property.
• Adolfo Leal Rosales, 24, 603 Crestview Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• Ashley Leigh Tilson, 24, 323 Pleasant Valley Road, Adairsville, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with felony shoplifting and possession of a schedule 2 drug.
• Dany Oliver Tomas-Lopez, 19, 310 S. Easterling St.-B, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with third-degree cruelty to children, simple battery, possession and use of drug-related objects and crossing a guard line with drugs without consent.
• Pamela Chris Winkler, 49, 55 Magnolia Lane-P, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Haley Jean Abernathy, 29, 7971 Cove Road, Jasper, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, speeding and failure to maintain lane.
