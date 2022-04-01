Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
- Kelly Evelyn Adams, 34, 1185 North Pass, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs).
- Adam Dewayne Bramblett, 33, 4770 Mitchell Bridge Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
- Jamie Ann Cornette, 43, 711 S. Hamilton St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
- Lakwon Marquise Fleming, 25, homeless, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation and misdemeanor failure to appear.
- Bradley Hardy Jordan, 42, no address listed, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
- Cody Alan Kintz, 29, 722 Barksdale Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with false imprisonment and simple assault.
- Trev Baxter Page, 44, 324 New Hope Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of meth, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects and by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with parole violation.
- Bradley Steven Pitts, 22, 260 Holcomb Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with felony probation violation, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, speeding, improper stopping/parking on roadway, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to maintain lane/driving on the wrong side of the road, operating a motor vehicle while the registration is suspended/revoked/canceled and tinted or obscuring license plate tag.
- Aiden Leonius Riese, 29, 107 Walnut Lana Court, Louisville, Kentucky, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with terroristic threats and acts and misdemeanor stalking.
- Dolan Taylor Tinsley, 29, 4687 Cleveland Highway, Cohutta, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with felony failure to appear.
- Jeffery Boyd, 36, 505 Redbird Drive-2, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with first-degree cruelty to children (deprivation of sustenance) and public drunkenness.
- Christopher Paul Bryson, 52, 299 Scrougetown Church Road, Ellijay, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.