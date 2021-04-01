Area Arrests for April 2

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jonathan Richard Atkins, 34, 2111 Francis Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Reno Santana Charro, 27, 1727 Needham Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts.
• Michael Wayne Dawson, 43, 338 Stubbs St., Cedartown, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Osbaldo Estrada, 24, 1121 Riverbend Drive-3, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Tessa Elane Farley, 26, 210 Reno Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree burglary (forced entry of a dwelling).
• Hugh Boyd Jackson, 31, 264 Brooker Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, felony probation violation, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, driving with a suspended or revoked license, operating a vehicle without a proper tag/decal and crossing a guard line with drugs without consent.
• Clayton Dewayne Napier, 33, 50 Biscayne Drive N.W.-Apt. 6114, Atlanta, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with parole violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.