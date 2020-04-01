Area Arrests for April 2

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Brandi Gayle Bramblett, 44, 421 Ridley Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Joshua Lynn Stevenson, 35, 2500 Pointe South, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with reckless driving, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, taillights/lenses violation, driving with a suspended or revoked license, speeding and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense.
