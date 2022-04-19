Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
Wesley Durell Adams-Hayes, 23, 39 Sherry Court, Chickamauga, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession to distribute a schedule 1/2
- drug, sale or intent to sell marijuana and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
- Jeffery Allen Amos, 44, homeless, Tunnel Hill, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation; felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer; failure to maintain lane; failure to stop at a stop sign; speeding; reckless driving; aggressive driving; driving on a divided highway, controlled access road or emergency lane; failure to maintain lane/driving on the wrong side of the road; passing in no-passing zones; driving too fast for conditions; improper lane chance or usage and driving without a valid license.
- Elias Navarro Araiza, 30, 2694 Old Chattanooga Road, Rocky Face, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Anthony Ray Casey, 34, 4385 Highway 52 Alternate, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony motor vehicle theft.
- James Domenick Crocitto, 18, 196 McCallie Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Monday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession of a schedule 1 drug.
- Lester Steve Crump, 57, 512 Abigail St., Dalton, was charged Monday by state probation with felony probation violation.
- Jeffery Alan Despain, 37, 1128 Ben Hill Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by state probation with felony probation violation.
- Brittany Leann Lowery, 31, 1039 Highway 286, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony motor vehicle theft.
- Jeffery Alan Parks, 55, 342 Keith St.-14, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth and felony probation violation.
- Bryan Michael Quinn, 33, 370 Richardson Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Tony Curtis Zimmerman, 57, 1535 Holcomb Bridge Road-F, Peachtree Corners, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with identity theft fraud.
- Avery Jerome Bell, 42, 1264 Stafford Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated assault (family violence).
- Haley Ruth Childers, 37, 451 Mill Creek Road S.W., Rocky Face, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with trafficking meth, possession to distribute meth and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
- Michael Burton Wright, 49, no address listed, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, DUI (drugs), simple battery against law enforcement personnel, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, taillights violation, improper lane change or usage and two counts of obstruction of an officer by threat/violence.
