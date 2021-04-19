Area Arrests for April 20

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Malcolm Jarrod Finch, 43, 703 Court St., Calhoun, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Aresha Michelle Harlan, 59, 4 Ellison St. N.W., Rome, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with sale of cocaine.
• Raymond Seth Harris Jr., 59, 3358 Oscar Nance Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Christian Labonte, 24, 1116 Willowdale Road N.W.,-617, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with battery, simple battery and impersonating a public officer or employee.
• Guillermo Oscar West-Geronimo, 22, 264 Horseshoe Way-D12, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with cruelty to children (criminal negligence), battery (family violence) and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• Raegan Michelle Adair, 30, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth with intent to distribute, parole violation, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Bailey Kaitlyn Britton, 26, 103 Oglethorpe Ridge Lane, Fort Oglethorpe, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile.
• Larry Lynn Cofer, 46, 1170 Highway 58 S., Georgetown, Tennessee, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by receiving stolen property.
• Carter Micheal Collins, 19, 219 Sawanee Way, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, DUI (multiple substances), failure to maintain lane and driving too fast for conditions and by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor probation violation.
• Emilio Diaz-Del Cid, 62, 904 W. Tyler St., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and driving without a valid license.
• Fernando Mancillas-Cordero, 26, 222 Victory Drive, Marietta, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with obstruction of an officer by threat/violence, DUI, open container violation and driving without a valid license.
• Connie Frances Nix, 25, 10749 Highway 53, Fairmount, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with littering, public drunk, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and criminal attempt to commit a felony.
• Travis Buck Powell, 30, 1371 Cagle Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny, second-degree forgery, DUI, open container violation and driving without insurance and Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with seat belt violation (children 5 and under), improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana and possession of a schedule 1 drug.
• Katherine Rox Torres, 28, 63 Jared Way, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Casey Christopher Wanat, 31, 3250 Buchanan Road S.E., Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving with a suspended or revoked license, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana, possession of meth and possession of a schedule 1 drug.
• Herbey Delgado, 20, 102 West Ave., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 1 drug and reckless driving.
• Telisha Jo Duhon, 42, 3950 South Dixie Road-Apartment 8, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with tag light required, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of marijuana.
• Jenna Brittany Foster, 36, 2822 Gregory Place-B3, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Nathan Brett Hastey, 22, 3415 Sulane Drive S.E., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony probation violation.
• Hope Marybeth Hasty, 23, 820 Shugart Road-C8, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with sale of meth and use of communication facilities in drug transactions.
• Brylan Kentad Hill, 22, 824 Stone Creek Lane, Bellville, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with driving without a valid license, speeding, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, aggressive driving, reckless driving, improper lane change or usage and failure to maintain lane.
• Tyler Jones, 18, 1515 Manly St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession of a schedule 1/2 drug with intent to distribute, drugs not in the original container, possession and use of drug-related objects, DUI (drugs), crossing guard line with drugs without consent, hit and run, duty upon striking a fixed object, driving too fast for conditions, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to yield when entering or crossing a road and furnishing/purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor.
• Jennifer Marilyn Ryder, 29, 259 Hollywood Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with fugitive from justice (Northumberland County, Pennsylvania).
• Joshua Wayne Stephens, 35, 1708 Old Federal Road N., Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with driving without insurance, new resident has 30 days to register vehicle, driving without a valid license, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth and felony failure to appear.
• Spencer Lee Mendoza, 33, 1524 Buckboard Ridge, Tunnel Hill, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with battery (family violence, second or subsequent offense).
