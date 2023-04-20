Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 58-year-old Weston, Colorado, man was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with aggravated assault, criminal trespass, sexual battery, aggravated assault (family violence), possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/sale/possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 26-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 20-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault.
• A 47-year-old homeless man was charged Tuesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with fugitive from justice (Hamilton County, Tennessee).
• A 38-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 56-year-old Dalton woman was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor shoplifting, drugs not in the original container and criminal trespass of property without permission.
• A 56-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 56-year-old Tunnel Hill woman was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 51-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• A 33-year-old Dalton woman was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, trafficking meth (possession), possession of meth with intent to distribute, sale of meth and use of communication facilities in drug transactions.
• A 33-year-old Albany man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 49-year-old Cohutta man was charged Tuesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs) and following too closely.
• A 23-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree forgery, driving without insurance and driving without a valid license.
• A 33-year-old Dalton woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation, criminal trespass of property without permission and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
