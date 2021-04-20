Area Arrests for April 21

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Aaron Michael Blalock, 31, 12 Horseshoe Court, Cartersville, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Patrick Wade Burchfield, 30, 3821 Lake Kathy Road-A, Tunnel Hill, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, DUI (drugs) and a taillights violation.
• Michael Winston Franks, 60, 4339 South Dixie Highway, Resaca, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Telisha Mae Langston, 35, 2244 Kerr Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Devin Michael Perkins, 22, 1259 Will Evans Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile, misdemeanor probation violation and felony probation violation.
• Cyrus Rudolph Richards, 44, 57 Woodlawn Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and DUI (less safe).
• Jessie Allen Shaw, 34, 1116 Willowdale Road N.W.-630, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation and driving without a valid license.
• Christopher Joseph McWhorter, 22, 218 Johnson Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear and felony probation violation.
• Francisco Javier Padilla-Nieto, 44, 165 Lower Dug Gap Road S.W., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with child molestation and sexual battery against a child under 16.
