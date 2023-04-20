Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 23-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree forgery, driving without insurance and driving without a valid license.
• A 33-year-old Dalton woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation, criminal trespass of property without permission and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• A 26-year-old Ringgold man was charged Wednesday by the Varnell Police Department with drugs not in the original container, DUI (drugs), open container violation, failure to maintain lane and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• An 18-year-old Cleveland, Tennessee, man was charged Wednesday by the Cohutta Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects and driving without a valid license.
• An 18-year-old Dalton woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with cruelty to children (excessive physical/mental pain) and cruelty to children (allowing to witness a felony/battery/family violence).
• An 18-year-old Dalton woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated child molestation, child molestation, incest, two counts of computer or electronic pornography and permitting a minor to engage in sexually-explicit conduct/performance.
• A 23-year-old Dallas, Georgia, woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 31-year-old Tunnel Hill man was charged Wednesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with DUI.
