Area Arrests for April 21

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Joe Charles Dean Jr., 39, 1178 Highway 225 S., Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Amanda Hope Atkins, 29, 2132 Lower Kings Bridge Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and two counts of felony probation violation.
• Jamika Terrell Perry, 29, 2231 Pryor Road S.W., Atlanta, was charged Sunday in Whitfield County with felony probation violation and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• James Robert Tyler Terry, 25, 2121 Hummingbird Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony parole violation and felony probation violation.
• Guillermo Oscar West-Geronimo, 21, 264 Horseshoe Way-0102, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, DUI, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to maintain lane, driving too fast for conditions and hit and run.
