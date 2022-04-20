Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• John David Carter, 44, 4187 Crandall Ellijay Road, Crandall, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with habitual violator, possession of meth, reckless driving and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense.
• Donald James Sullivan, 29, 892 Ridgeview Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with sodomy, aggravated child molestation and child molestation.
• Carlos James Cornette, 42, 278 Hester Circle, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by deception and two counts of felony failure to appear.
• Angela Darlene Moretti, 48, 178 Bill Howard Road, Old Fort, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with two counts of deposit account fraud/bad checks ($1,499 or less), third-degree forgery (amount of $1,500 or possessing 10 or more checks), deposit account fraud (bad checks) greater than or equal to $1,500 and three counts of misdemeanor theft by deception.
• Romanita Parks, 32, 770 Blanchard St., Seattle, Washington, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree cruelty to children, third-degree cruelty to children (third or subsequent offense), reckless conduct and two counts of felony failure to appear.
• Donald Edward Pilcher III, 25, 215 Riderwood Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs) and following too closely and on Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with simple assault (family violence) and terroristic threats and acts.
• Matthew Ryan Rippy, 41, homeless, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with third-degree forgery (check).
• Cody Adam Callaway, 32, 3416 S. Highway 225, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
