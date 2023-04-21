AA

• A 31-year-old Calhoun man was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.

• A 48-year-old Ringgold man was charged Thursday by state probation with felony probation violation.

• A 21-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with financial transaction card fraud.

• A 52-year-old Euharlee man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of felony probation violation.

• A 41-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of aggravated assault (weapon) and aggravated cruelty to animals.

• A 23-year-old Dalton woman was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of DUI, failure to stop at a stop sign, hit and run, two counts of failure to maintain lane, two counts of driving too fast for conditions and following too closely.

