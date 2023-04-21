Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 31-year-old Calhoun man was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 48-year-old Ringgold man was charged Thursday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• A 21-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with financial transaction card fraud.
• A 52-year-old Euharlee man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• A 41-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of aggravated assault (weapon) and aggravated cruelty to animals.
• A 23-year-old Dalton woman was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of DUI, failure to stop at a stop sign, hit and run, two counts of failure to maintain lane, two counts of driving too fast for conditions and following too closely.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.