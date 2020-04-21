Area Arrests for April 22

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Tracy Jean Baggett, 43, 14 Hollybrook Road, Dahlonega, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• Jennifer Erica Defoor, 35, 1309 Sexton Road, Resaca, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony theft by taking (motor vehicle).
• Brian Lee Green, 41, 85 Patricia Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 1 drug and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• William Dakota Pierce, 28, 240 Sapp Way, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony theft by shoplifting and fleeing/attempting to elude police.
• Micaela Daesun Row, 19, 11190 London Lane, Apison, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI, possession of alcohol by a minor, and open container violation.
