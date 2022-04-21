Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Adriana Garza, 34, 1809 Shadow Lane-2, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 3 drug, possession to distribute meth, trafficking meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, giving false information to a law officer and driving without insurance.
• Jody Wayne Hodge, 47, 483 Longwith Road, Ringgold, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Rickey Wayne Holden, 46, 153 S. Sequoyah Circle N.E., Calhoun, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with third-degree cruelty to children and two counts of first-degree cruelty to children.
• Juan Hurtado-Perez, 51, 506 Parkside Place-76, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Sergio Miguel Jacinto, 21, 571 Parson Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear and two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Rebecca Gail Parson, 51, 558 Holcomb Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Eliseo Alexy Pimentel, 25, 407 Dantzler Ave., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 3 drug, possession to distribute meth, trafficking meth, felony probation violation, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking.
• Heather Erline Ray, 35, 3401 Discovery Lane, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Gonzalo Alvaro Sanchez Jr., 31, 545 Andy Lane, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, failure to obey a traffic control device and distracted driving.
• Christopher James Taylor, 30, 121 Richardson Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Dallin Adam Ramsey Terry, 21, 241 Thornwood Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, safety belts violation and failure to maintain lane.
