Area Arrests for April 22

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Michael Allen Hill, 45, 1258 North Pass, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking and criminal trespass.
• Rachel Ann Leon-Acevedo, 43, 871 Tilton Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance; possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance; possession and use of drug-related objects; financial transaction card fraud; financial transaction card theft; and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting ($500 or less).
• German Antonio Escobar, 20, 2256 Waring Road N.W., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with financial transaction card fraud.
• Asa Jeromy Jackson Isenhower, 18, 1604 Carl Wood Road, Rocky Face, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs), following too closely, possession of a schedule 4 substance and having drugs not in their original container.
• Juan Jose-Andres, 34, 519 McAfee St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony interference with government property, DUI, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Jaime Daniel Landeros, 25, 721 Cotton St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Thomas Scott Lawrence, 50, 405 Rymer Road, Old Fort, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Christopher Joseph McWhorter, 22, 218 Johnson Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with hit and run; failure to report an accident; improper/erratic lane change; felony probation violation; driving while license is suspended or revoked; and two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear.
• John Samuel Myers, 54, 208 Bowen Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Christoper Charles Richmond, 43, 105 Peerless Ave., Chattanooga, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear and felony bail jumping.
• Tonia Marie Sweat, 41, 156 Fields Road, Rocky Face, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear and felony probation violation.
• Tyler Rosco Tuck, 28, 130 Modern Way, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and possession of a schedule 4 substance.
• John Edward Forester, 27, 1198 Davenport Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation, operating a motor vehicle without proper tag/decal, driving without insurance and misdemeanor driving without a valid license.
• Jeremiah Lynn Vess, 45, 1326 Highway 286, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and misdemeanor failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.