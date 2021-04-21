Area Arrests for April 22

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.

• Michael Allen Hill, 45, 1258 North Pass, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking and criminal trespass.

• Rachel Ann Leon-Acevedo, 43, 871 Tilton Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance; possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance; possession and use of drug-related objects; financial transaction card fraud; financial transaction card theft; and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting ($500 or less).

• German Antonio Escobar, 20, 2256 Waring Road N.W., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with financial transaction card fraud.

• Asa Jeromy Jackson Isenhower, 18, 1604 Carl Wood Road, Rocky Face, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs), following too closely, possession of a schedule 4 substance and having drugs not in their original container.

• Juan Jose-Andres, 34, 519 McAfee St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony interference with government property, DUI, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.

• Jaime Daniel Landeros, 25, 721 Cotton St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by state probation with felony probation violation.

• Thomas Scott Lawrence, 50, 405 Rymer Road, Old Fort, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.

• Christopher Joseph McWhorter, 22, 218 Johnson Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with hit and run; failure to report an accident; improper/erratic lane change; felony probation violation; driving while license is suspended or revoked; and two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear.

• John Samuel Myers, 54, 208 Bowen Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.

• Christoper Charles Richmond, 43, 105 Peerless Ave., Chattanooga, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear and felony bail jumping.

• Tonia Marie Sweat, 41, 156 Fields Road, Rocky Face, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear and felony probation violation.

• Tyler Rosco Tuck, 28, 130 Modern Way, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and possession of a schedule 4 substance.

• John Edward Forester, 27, 1198 Davenport Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation, operating a motor vehicle without proper tag/decal, driving without insurance and misdemeanor driving without a valid license.

• Jeremiah Lynn Vess, 45, 1326 Highway 286, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and misdemeanor failure to appear.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you