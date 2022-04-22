Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Randon Lee Bagley, 29, 1116 Willowdale Road N.W.-124, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Steven Eric Dunn, 38, 126 Wilbanks St., Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor theft by taking, misdemeanor theft by deception, financial transaction card theft and financial transaction card fraud.
• Bryan Adam Dykes, 29, 612 Stone St.-3, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Nealon Larue Graham, 50, 1703 Willow Oak Lane-41, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Matthew Milton Griffin, 30, 7713 Diamond Head Drive, Chattanooga, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Alexis Sierra Ramsey, 20, 131 Ballew Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Emily Lane-Elizabeth Ray, 24, 2111 Cleveland Highway, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Manuel Trejo, 21, 1408 Heather Way, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
