Area Arrests for April 23

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Eric Scott Fowler, 38, 217 Will Evans Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts, harassing phone calls and misdemeanor stalking.
• Kristen Brooke Pacheco, 35, 239 Mountain View Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with disorderly conduct and two counts of terroristic threats and acts.
• Brandon Scott Calvert, 28, 464 Pinhook Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and following too closely.
• Sonnie Dean Carter, 30, 324 Whispering Winds Lane, Ellijay, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Scotty Bryan Cassell, 41, 446 Horseshoe Way-801, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Heath Hershell Defoor, 49, 4891 S. Dixie Highway, Resaca, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with unlawful removal/destruction of electronic monitoring device and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Ryan Carl Dennison, 28, 843 McAfee St.-1, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by state probation with parole violation.
• Bartolo Alfredo Escobar, 18, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 1 substance and furnish/purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor.
• Jacob Riley Morrison, 23, 438 LaFayette Road-8, Rocky Face, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with false imprisonment and simple battery (family violence).
• Raymond J. Moses, 41, 520 Falcon Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Mickey Pimentel, 18, 1208 Valencia Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 1 substance.
• Eddie Jason Ramirez, 18, 214 N. Easterling St.-105, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 1 substance and furnish/purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor.
• Skyler Thomas Teasley, 20, 301 Cherokee Trail N.W., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Johnathan Lee Walker, 33, 355 N. White Oak Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Phillip Edward Ware, 26, 216 N. Easterling St.-118, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 1 substance, sale or intent to sell marijuana and furnish/purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.