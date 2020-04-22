Area Arrests for April 23

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jimmy Shawn Burkett, 38, Calhoun, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender probationer; possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; burglary; misdemeanor theft by taking and possession of meth.
• Kisha Nicole Crisp, 36, 3090 Ballground Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender probationer; possession of meth; possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor violation of probation.
• Ermon Bud Mulkey, 38, 718 Cedar Ridge Road, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with parole violation; burglary; possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender probationer; misdemeanor theft by taking and possession of meth.
• Isacc Davis Duran, 19, 301 Meadowdale Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking, larceny.
• Jason Lamar Patton, 40, 253 N. Hills Drive, Cohutta, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with drugs not in original container and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Roman Don Sanchez, 56, 854 Old Grade Road, Resaca, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, aggravated assault (family violence), firearm discharge while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and simple battery (family violence).
• Jackie Lee Sandoval, 25, 105 S. Glenwood Ave.-1, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Juan Velasquez-Mendez, 23, 722 McGhee Place, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated identify fraud.
• James Charles Krincek, 31, 216 Capitol Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with simple assault, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, second-degree criminal damage to property (private) and criminal attempt to commit a felony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.