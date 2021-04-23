Area Arrests for April 24/25

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Laura Mae Amyx, 34, 412 Treadwell Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of meth.
• Jessica Lynn Cress, 31, 1708 Old Federal Road N., Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, parole violation and possession of meth.
• Bernard Paez, 24, 280 Dogwood Hills Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with two counts of possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/sale/possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• Travis James Smith, 35, 1708 Old Federal Road N.-Lot G, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of meth.
• Johnathan Lee Walker, 33, 355 N. White Oak Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects, two counts of possession of meth and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Samantha Deovinna Watson, 31, 2841 Pleasant Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
• Pamela Chris Winkler, 48, 197 Luffman Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of meth.
• Jimmy Shawn Burkett, 39, 6076 Gumlog Road, Martin, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Johnetta Lyshell Lowery, 47, 9236 Church Road-2023, Dallas, Texas, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with giving false information to a law officer, speeding and fugitive from justice (Dallas County, Texas, for probation violation).
• Brian Keith Pruitt, 40, 4263 Louise Lane, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Calhoun Police Department with sale of meth, felony probation violation and felony failure to appear.
• Matthew Jared Hunt, 21, 1522 W. Crane St., Rossville, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor shoplifting, DUI, failure to maintain lane and driving without insurance.
• Guillermo Rios-Martinez, 41, 147 Santa Fe Trail N.W., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation, driving without a valid license, removing/affixing a license plate with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle and a taillights violation.
