Area Arrests for April 24

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Seth Terry Vineyard, 27, 580 Allen Road, Morganton, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 1 drug, possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/selling/possessing with intent to distribute marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, fleeing/attempting to elude police, driving too fast for conditions and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• Juan Manuel Arana, 27, 1301 Applewood Drive-Apt. 3, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony bail jumping and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Edgar Chilel-Lopez, 35, 248 Elm St., Trion, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of aggravated identity fraud.
• Ethan Ellis, 20, 1495 Brown Bridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts.
• Dana Joel Savage, 45, 510 Henley Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.