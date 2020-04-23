Area Arrests for April 24

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.

• Seth Terry Vineyard, 27, 580 Allen Road, Morganton, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 1 drug, possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/selling/possessing with intent to distribute marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, fleeing/attempting to elude police, driving too fast for conditions and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.

• Juan Manuel Arana, 27, 1301 Applewood Drive-Apt. 3, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony bail jumping and misdemeanor failure to appear.

• Edgar Chilel-Lopez, 35, 248 Elm St., Trion, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of aggravated identity fraud.

• Ethan Ellis, 20, 1495 Brown Bridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts.

• Dana Joel Savage, 45, 510 Henley Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you