Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 43-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 40-year-old Crandall man was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 38-year-old Dalton woman was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 65-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• A 52-year-old Chattanooga woman was charged Friday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal, fugitive from justice (Hamilton County, Tennessee) and driving without insurance.
• A 62-year-old Crandall man was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 21-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, DUI (drugs) and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• A 34-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with two counts of simple assault, simple battery and second-degree criminal damage to property (business).
• A 36-year-old Resaca man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, driving without a valid license, lights violation, tail lights violation and failure to maintain lane.
• A 28-year-old Ooltewah, Tennessee, man was charged Sunday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), DUI and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• A 30-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with felony failure to appear.
• A 28-year-old Stone Mountain man was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, speeding and reckless driving.
