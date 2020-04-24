Area Arrests for April 25

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jonathan Brandon Gembe, 19, 1456 Dustin Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (gun), second-degree burglary (no forced entry, nonresidential), possession of a schedule 1 hallucinogen, cruelty to children, possession of meth, second-degree criminal damage to private property, possession of marijuana, felony probation violation, two counts of misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, sale of or intent to sell marijuana and possession of meth with the intent to distribute.
• Juan Manuel Mendoza, 62, 201 N. Spencer St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, failure to maintain lane/driving on the wrong side of the road, safety belts violation, hit and run, two counts of failure to maintain lane, two counts of failure to stop at a stop sign, driver to exercise due care/proper use of phones and radios, speeding and duty upon striking a fixed object.
• April Dawn Palacio, 49, 243 Blanchard Way, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Celso Miguel Ramirez-Tomas, 25, 201 First St., Trion, was placed on hold Thursday at the Whitfield County jail for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
• William Johnny Paul II, 42, 128 W. Talon Way, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, failure to maintain lane, driving with a suspended or revoked license and driving without insurance.
• Ricky Proffitt, 64, 2226 Ball Ground Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI.
• Krista Snyder, 22, 701 Meadow St., LaFayette, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 4 drug and drugs not in the original container.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.