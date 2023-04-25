Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 54-year-old Crandall man was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with parole violation.
• A 33-year-old Dalton woman was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 41-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 45-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with driving with a suspended or revoked license and driving a commercial vehicle DUI (alcohol/controlled substance).
• A 58-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 19-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Monday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• A 44-year-old Chattanooga woman was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 36-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 50-year-old Tunnel Hill man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• A 47-year-old Resaca man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 36-year-old Dalton woman was charged Monday by state probation with parole violation.
• A 29-year-old Columbus man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 40-year-old Tunnel Hill woman was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with burglary (forced entry, dwelling).
• A 76-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated sexual battery and seven counts of child molestation.
• A 60-year-old Cohutta man was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of cocaine and safety belts violation and by the Varnell Police Department with misdemeanor failure to appear.
• A 25-year-old Hixson, Tennessee, man was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with fugitive from justice (Hamilton County, Tennessee).
