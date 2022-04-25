Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation
- Katrina Michelle Brown, 49, 402 Sequoyah Place-4, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Hunter Chase Christianson, 19, 3083 Rauschenberg Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession of a schedule 4 drug, drugs not in the original container, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and speeding.
- Theodric Rama Collins, 34, 1350 Stonehenge Road, Montgomery, Alabama, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Leosmay Allen Gomez, 21, 7415 San Casa Drive, Englewood, Florida, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with armed robbery (street, gun), armed robbery (street, strongarm), aggravated assault (gun), aggravated assault (weapon), two counts of felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile and battery.
- Tai Tyrone Harrell Jr., 19, 375 S. Lancaster Road-66, Clarksville, Tennessee, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated assault on an officer engaged in duties, reckless conduct, felony theft by bringing stolen property into the state, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, safety belts violation, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, speeding and driving without a valid license.
- Sabrina Nickisha Hill, 44, 2111 Cleveland Highway, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Phillip Steven Miller, 46, Eustis, Florida, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Austin Ernest Ridley, 28, 492 Hard Work Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (less safe), DUI (endangering a child younger than 14) and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
- Gregory Bruss Solomon, 37, 490 Glenn St.-B419, Atlanta, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
- Chad Mitchell Winfrey, 27, 1738 Old Rex Morrow Road, Morrow, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with first-degree forgery, identity theft fraud and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
- Davin Lee Augustine, 23, 131 Creeks Cove, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
- Marlanea Lynette Bell, 40, 591 Ramsey Road 411, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of marijuana.
- Martha Nicole Bryant, 37, 1356 Airport Road, Trion, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with printing/executing a check knowing the information is in error/fictitious.
- Deasia Michele Johnson, 23, 127 N. 44th St., Louisville, Kentucky, was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance and speeding.
- William Joseph Ross, 47, 265 Newtown Road-20, Calhoun, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
- Austin Lamar Scott, 27, 49 Oakman Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation and misdemeanor probation violation.
- Cynthia Vazquez, 23, 354 Horseshoe Way-F102, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
- Daniel Cartwright, 34, 442 Hedgewood Drive, Red Bank, Tennessee, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI (drugs) and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
- Claudia Yadira Estrada, 43, 137 Shadow Rock Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, open container violation and battery (family violence).
- Norman Edward Olson III, 47, 316 Nicole Drive-4, Resaca, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated assault (weapon), first-degree cruelty to children and battery (family violence).
- Cory Michael Plott, 29, 3455 River Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession of meth, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, driving without a license, operating a motor vehicle while the registration is suspended/revoked/canceled and two counts of felony probation violation.
- Stephen Brian Thompson, 36, 515 Parkside Place-5A, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with felony obstruction of a firefighter by threat/violence and disorderly conduct and by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor failure to appear and misdemeanor probation violation.
- Axel Horacio Veleta, 18, 171 Dead End Road-G, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI and violation of Class D licenses.
