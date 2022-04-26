Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Barry Ray Arnold, 61, 535 Woodland Ave., Scottdale, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile and felony failure to appear.
• Dillion Jacolby Bates, 23, 2928 S. Riverbend Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of felony failure to appear.
• David Larry Coram, 69, 165 Eagles Way, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated sexual battery and child molestation.
• Yikia Tawania Daniels, 32, 700 N. Elm St.-7, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony theft by conversion.
• Cordaria Jordan, 31, 508 Circle Drive, Calhoun, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Rocky Dale Killian, 57, 1116 Willowdale Road N.W., Dalton, was charged Monday by state probation with parole violation.
• Andres Lopez-Tercero, 49, 111 Cox Creek Road, Ellijay, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, open container violation, driving without a valid license and DUI.
• James Richard Owenby, 55, 682 Tarvin Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Angel Ivan Ramirez, 28, 1555 Margaret Circle, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), second-degree criminal damage to business property, felony interference with government property, two counts of misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and criminal attempt to commit a felony.
• Michael Christopher Rose, 35, 4007 Mary Elizabeth Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with parole violation and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Kelly Elizabeth Waters, 43, 4245 Prospect Road, Cohutta, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Jelisa Burse, 30, 824 Shugart Road-C5, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs), lights violation, improper lane change or usage and failure to maintain lane.
• Callum Austin Speck, 24, 558 Shields Road, Crandall, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Ponciano Zendejas Jr., 39, 1317 Felice St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, felony probation violation and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
