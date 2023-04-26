Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 30-year-old Old Fort, Tennessee, man was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with driving without a valid license, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, open container violation and DUI (less safe).
• A 28-year-old Hixson, Tennessee, man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and failure to maintain lane.
• A 29-year-old Dalton woman was charged Tuesday by the Georgia State Patrol with fugitive from justice (Hamilton County, Tennessee) and a tint violation.
• A 42-year-old Dalton woman was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with three counts of misdemeanor probation violation, felony tampering with evidence and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• A 47-year-old East Point woman was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 41-year-old Dalton woman was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor probation violation.
• A 42-year-old Columbia, Tennessee, woman was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with fugitive from justice (Robertson County, Tennessee) and giving false information to a law officer.
• A 47-year-old Rocky Face man was charged Tuesday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• A 22-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and giving false information to a law officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.