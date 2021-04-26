Area Arrests for April 27

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Nathaniel Allen Hayes, 22, 136 Deer Run Road, Nicholls, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with electronically furnishing obscene material to minors and two counts of child molestation.
• Anthony Brian Massey, 43, 21 Outreach Lane, Soperton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony failure to appear.
• Cory Matthew Morgan, 26, 128 Fair St., Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Jason Lamar Patton, 41, 4115 Dog Legg Drive, Cohutta, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 2 substance, possession of a schedule 4 substance, drugs not in the original container, criminal trespass of property without permission and misdemeanor shoplifting.
• Alberto Daniel Rodriguez, 20, 409 Claude St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Marcos Francisco Silva-Perez, 26, 738 Reed Pond Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated stalking and battery.
• Jamie Cole Steelman, 18, 314 Red Cut Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Tracey Dwight Watkins, 50, 711 S. Hamilton St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession to distribute meth, giving false information to a law officer and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Amber Nicole Bronson, 26, 1008 May St.-19, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault, battery (family violence), third-degree cruelty to children and obstructing an emergency call.
• Vernon Odis Harris, 50, 54 Pine Brook Lane, Ellijay, was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI (multiple substances) and failure to register vehicle.
• Hannah Faith Larmon, 22, 66 Brown Bridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking.
• Charles Edgar Miolen, 55, 310 Scenic Drive N., Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated cruelty to animals, reckless conduct, discharge of a weapon on or near a public highway or street, two counts of pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another and two counts of aggravated assault.
• Jose Noe Sarmiento-Alvrado, 24, Nashville, Tennessee, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, reckless driving, speeding, open container violation and driving without a valid license.
• Christian Thomas Bailey, 20, 710 Crumbley Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation and driving too fast for conditions.
• Christian Gomez, 23, 169 Paradise Lane N.W., Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Sunday by the Varnell Police Department with DUI and speeding.
• Timmie Jackson Ogles, 53, 805 W. Crawford St.-B, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, failure to maintain lane and running a red light.
• Ivan Jesus Rivera, 23, 3085 Kenwood Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by receiving a stolen vehicle.
• Fernando Sosa-Mejia, 37, 275 Lumpkin Way, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear, driving without a valid license, driving without a required tag light and misdemeanor failure to appear and by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Thurman Williams, 74, 1731 Boyles Mill Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation and hit and run.
• Nichele Lee Bolton, 33, 74 Pleasant Valley Drive-F, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and violation of standards for brake lights.
• James Allen Fugate, 26, 5831 Highway 225 N., Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Jonathan Bryce Lawler, 29, 929 Thomas Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree burglary (forced entry of a dwelling).
• Robert Eugene Lynn, 51, 125 Felker Circle N.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (multiple substances) and failure to maintain lane.
