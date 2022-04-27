Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Daniel Vernon Campbell, 59, 1755 Rainbow Circle N.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation and following too closely.
• Ulysis Garcia-Jacobo, 35, 490 Bann Circle-1, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with with four counts of felony probation violation.
• Jamie Mae McCurry, 43, 102 S. Green St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation, identity theft fraud, use of a license plate to conceal the identity of a vehicle, operating a vehicle without a proper tag/decal, headlights violation, driving without insurance and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Matthew Lee Moore, 39, 185 Old CCC Camp Road, Eton, was charged Tuesday by the Eton Police Department with DUI (multiple substances) and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Jetty Elaine Quarles, 60, 3851 Brock Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and felony attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
• Fern Freeze Sanchez-Resendiz, 39, 3088 Kenwood Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor probation violation.
• John Gerald Richards, 58, 784 Timberlake Drive S.E., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession to distribute meth, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, sale of meth, trafficking meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and two counts of possession of meth.
