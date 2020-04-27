Area Arrests for April 28

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Aundrea Dawn Barrett, 29, 1009 Cargal Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Pamela Marie Caldwell, 53, 88 Robbie Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Herbey Delgado, 19, 102 West Ave., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of marijuana.
• Khalil Cortez Porter, 20, 605 Marble St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
