Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 43-year-old Lawrenceville man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 19-year-old Resaca man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of marijuana and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• A 29-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 46-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession of a schedule 2 drug.
• A 38-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession of meth with intent to distribute, trafficking meth (possession), use of communication facilities in drug transactions, possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor failure to appear, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and crossing a guard line with drugs without consent.
• A 48-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 35-year-old Tunnel Hill woman was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, failure to maintain lane and driving too fast for conditions.
