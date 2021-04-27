Area Arrests for April 28

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jose Betancourth, 67, 1004 Doris St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with false statement/writing/concealing facts from the government.
• Terry Lee Fowler, 51, 441 W. Belmont Drive, Calhoun, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• John Anthony Isbell, 30, 457 Dodson Ave.-504E, Chattanooga, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of marijuana.
• Joseph William Pitts, 49, 39 Haven Court, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with felony shoplifting and second-degree criminal damage to property (business).
• Natasha Renee Rutledge, 42, 1150 Moon Lake Road, Cloudland, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation, possession of meth and possession to distribute meth and by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of meth, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, giving false information to a law officer, driving with view obstructed and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Vicky Marie Mull, 50, 513 W. Gordon Ave., Rossville, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects, loitering/prowling and misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny from building.
• Francis James Pfuntner, 46, 406 Richardson Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, loitering/prowling, misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny from building and two counts of felony probation violation.
