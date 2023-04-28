Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 47-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI (drugs).
• A 42-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 56-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by state probation with two counts of felony probation violation.
• A 45-year-old Rome man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI (multiple substances), felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to stop at a stop sign.
• An 18-year-old Dalton woman was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with affray (fighting) and felony contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
• A 50-year old man with no address listed was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault on an officer engaged in duties (weapon) and simple battery against law enforcement personnel.
