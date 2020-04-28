Area Arrests for April 29

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Kenneth Charles Dillard, 30, 1422 Boyles Mill Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (family violence) and terroristic threats and acts.
• Devontavious Tyre Neville, 23, 855 Mount Zion Road-F3, Jonesboro, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with second-degree criminal damage to property (business), criminal attempt to commit a felony and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Jalen Lamar Storey, 26, 816 Shugart Road-B5, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs), DUI (endangering a child), obstruction of an officer by threat/violence, improper stopping/parking on road, safety belts violation (children ages up to age 8), improper backing and misdemeanor interference with government property.
• Gregory Boyd Williams, 49, 848 Reed Pond Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with felony probation violation.
• Shawn Michael Wynkoop, 37, 1313 Underwood St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with cruelty to children, battery (family violence) and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• Anthony Massengill, 32, 19925 River Canyon Road, Chattanooga, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and loitering/prowling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.