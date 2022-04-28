Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Roger Allen Cook, 50, 917 Spruce St., Leavenworth, Kansas, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of meth, crossing a guard line with drugs without consent, operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal, failure to maintain lane, restricted licenses violation, tinted or obscuring license plates tag and misdemeanor theft by bringing stolen property into the state.
• Brian Scott Mackay, 63, 310 S. Davis Drive, Fair Play, South Carolina, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Zachariah Ray Martin, 21, 30 Berry Bennett Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Kevan Lawrance Rymer, 35, 5636 Dry Valley Road, Cohutta, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree cruelty to children and battery (family violence).
• Tamara Lea Rymer, 32, 5636 Dry Valley Road, Cohutta, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree cruelty to children and battery (family violence).
• Terry Lorenzo Wheeler, 38, 2559 Candler Wood Drive, Decatur, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/sudden snatching and smash-and-grab burglary.
• Wayne Joseph Lyons II, 39, 3048 Chattanooga Road, Rocky Face, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (weapon) and second-degree cruelty to children.
