Area Arrests for April 29

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Marlanea Lynette Bell, 39, 9664 Old Highway 411, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Herbert Laverne Brown II, 51, 31 Briar Hill Lane, Rock Spring, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with two counts of terroristic threats and acts.
• Dwight Shawndal Crider, 39, 2753 River Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with felony failure to appear.
• William Thomas Johnson, 28, 115 Doe Trail, Resaca, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Gary Lee Burns, 50, 175 Reece Way, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault, battery (family violence), false imprisonment, criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), disorderly conduct and misdemeanor failure to appear; and by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor failure to appear.
• James Larry Day III, 23, 238 Cummings Way, Cohutta, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with burglary (forced entry of a non-residence) and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Joseph Junior Franklin, 57, 453 Berry Bennett Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, trafficking in meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Adrian Labryan Harris, 32, 353 Flora Drive S.W., Calhoun, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with second-degree criminal damage to property (private).
• Mitchell Lamar Hill, 27, 591 Robinson Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear, possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• David Wayne Jackson, 54, 4625 Bramblett Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault and misdemeanor interference with emergency medical services.
• Stephen Randall Lankford, 41, 110 Pinehill Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Jesse Dean Lillard, 38, 187 Nichols Trail, Talking Rock, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated battery.
• Susan Elizabeth Ogle, 55, 818 N. 6th Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI (less safe) and open container violation.
• Anthony Bryan Phillips, 41, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, trafficking in meth, possession of a schedule 2 substance, possession of a schedule 4 substance and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Ryan Lee Guinn, 29, 1749 Stoney Point Circle, Rocky Face, was charged Wednesday by state probation with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Jasmine Monique Molina, 22, 3068 Old Grade Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with obstruction of an officer by threat/violence, disorderly conduct and not walking on the sidewalk/shoulder as a pedestrian.
• Andrew Ramirez Jr., 38, 617 Richardson Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and making an improper turn.
• Mario Reynoso-Tercero, 30, 713 Callahan Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation, operating a motor vehicle without proper tag/decal and misdemeanor driving without a valid license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.