Area Arrests for April 3-4

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• James Arthur Coalson, 45, 1232 Walker Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with reckless conduct, criminal trespass, felony interference with government property and loitering and prowling.
• James Benjamin Dillard, 61, 1847 Riverbend Road-2, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Eric Lee Dills, 37, 119 Forest Hill Drive-Lot D, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Justin Scottland Green, 24, 673 Lost Silver Mine Road, Cisco, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Jerry Wayne Hawkins, 55, 66 Windmill Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Janelle Paige Mahaffey, 26, 926 Avenue F, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with felony attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act; sale, possession, distribution or other offense related to ecstasy; trafficking in meth; possession of meth; possession of a schedule 4 drug; possession of marijuana; sale of or intent to sell marijuana; possession of tools for the commission of a crime and possession of a schedule 3/4/5 drug with intent to distribute.
• Anna Marlene Ogles, 49, 1306 Underwood St.-211, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor probation violation, running a red light, driving with a suspended or revoked license and felony failure to appear.
• Alan Eugene Raywell, 60, homeless, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with simple battery (family violence), possession and use of drug-related objects and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
• Angel Gabriel Santiago-Santiago, 20, 1000 May St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs), felony failure to appear, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, driving with a suspended or revoked license and change of address or name required within 60 days violation.
• Amberly Nicole Hancock, 24, 159 Settlement Way, Rocky Face, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Perry Jackson Shelby, 33, 1535 Dallas Lake Road, Hixson, Tennessee, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with felony attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act; sale, possession, distribution or other offense related to ecstasy; trafficking in meth; possession of meth; possession of a schedule 4 drug; possession of marijuana; possession of tools for the commission of a crime and possession of a schedule 3/4/5 drug with intent to distribute.
