Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Shelby Renee Cox, 32, 815 Highway 52 Alternate, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Amanda Hope Atkins, 31, 2132 Lower Kings Bridge Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Walter William Burton, 43, 270 Wrights Lane, Georgetown, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Tracy Matthew Butler, 55, 947 W. Market St., Kingston, Pennsylvania, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Robert Wissiup Cesspooch, 45, 2557 Abutment Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to stop at a stop sign.
• Cody Scott Johnson, 29, 3267 Mount Pleasant Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Stacey Eugene Jones, 53, 111 W. Stapp Drive, Ringgold, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with deposit account fraud/bad check greater than or equal to $1,500 and deposit account fraud/bad check $1,499 or less.
• Dwight Shawdal Crider, 40, 2211 Giddens Drive N.W., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony probation violation.
