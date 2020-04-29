Area Arrests for April 30

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Ryan Lee Guinn, 28, 1749 Stoney Point Circle, Rocky Face, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Christan Marie Mauldin, 31, 201 Hewitt Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor shoplifting.
• Martin Eugene Miller, 44, 629 Lower Dawnville Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault.
• Millicent Claire Sherman, 18, 632 Watson St., Aurora, Illinois, was charged Tuesday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, speeding, reckless driving and improper lane change or usage.
