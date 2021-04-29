Area Arrests for April 30

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Matthew Kyle Gibson, 36, 33 Lost Silver Mine Road, Cisco, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Sydney Leighann Goble, 23, 95 Ramsey Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of meth.
• John Thomas Ballew, 54, 4156 Highway 225 N., Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of possession of meth.
• Jarred Kyle Graham, 28, 27 Jack St. S.E., Silver Creek, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Amber Kaye Hamilton, 28, 6922 Joyce Lane, Cincinnati, Ohio, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with armed robbery (business, gun), financial transaction card theft, misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking and conspiracy to commit a felony.
• Patricia Louise Howell, 37, 778 Reed Pond Road N.W., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Timothy James O'Loughlin, 42, 4496 Highway 225, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with fugitive from justice (Menard County, Texas).
• Ronald Brian Tinch, 43, 100 Bruce St.-2, Adairsville, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Kathy Jean Welch, 59, 236 Wagner Drive-D, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony failure to appear.
• Brittany Grae Wells, 35, 270 Church House Hill Lane, Briceville, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Robin Lynn Hentz, 35, 100 Bruce St.-2, Adairsville, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Bryan Ivan Sanchez-Perez, 18, 810 McAfee St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs) and a lights violation.
