Area Arrests for April 4

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Justin Tyler Bynum, 28, 435 Centre Drive, Rossville, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with fugitive from justice (from Marion County, Tennessee).
• Dan Maples, 58, 355 Cherokee Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another person and terroristic threats and acts.
• Johnny Ray Parsons Jr., 30, 2116 Francis Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Ralph Edgebert Ridley, 38, 1312 Stafford Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, driving without insurance and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• Jonathon Dewayne Sivley, 30, 313 Ed Cross Road, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor shoplifting, false statement/writing/concealing facts from the government and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Eric Lee Dills, 36, 13046 Highway 225 N.-Lot D, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of hydrocodone and possession of meth.
• Stephani G. Cline Walraven, 28, 2624 N. Pine Lake Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with the intent to distribute and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Colby Austin Weaver, 29, 512 Ross Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession and use of drug-related objects, failure to stop at a stop sign, driving while license is suspended or revoked and misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
