Editor's note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Marcus Lamont Taylor, 52, 181 Shawn Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, trafficking in meth or marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Drew Cody Hester, 39, 718 Chestnut St., Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony sexual exploitation of children.
• Natille Cropper, 28, 127 Renshaw Road, Highland Heights, Kentucky, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Justin Lamar Hasty, 35, 1065 Franklin Hill Road, Rocky Face, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated battery (family violence), burglary, felony probation violation and felony failure to appear.
• Eugenia Brooks Hazel, 42, 48 Road 911, Fort Payne, Alabama, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Robert Clifton Hazel, 43, 48 Road 911, Fort Payne, Alabama, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Francisco Juan Matias, 33, 432 4th Ave.-103, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the state probation office with felony probation violation.
• Christina Sue Mooney, 56, 1414 Sienna Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Ivan Jesus Rivera, 24, 3085 Kenwood Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Tony Anthony Taylor, 42, 1414 Sienna Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Porter Preston Ivey, 19, 457 Williams Road N.W., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
