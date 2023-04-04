Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 20-year-old Etowah man was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth, contraband across guard lines, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and fleeing/attempting to elude police.
• A 30-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with alteration of license plates, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving with a suspended or revoked license, operating a motor vehicle while the registration is suspended/revoked/canceled and driving without insurance.
• An 18-year-old Jonesboro man was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with felony probation violation.
• A 42-year-old Dalton woman was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession pf meth, possession to distribute meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• A 39-year-old Dalton woman was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated cruelty to animals.
• A 26-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and speeding.
• A 41-year-old Calhoun man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• A 47-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, following too closely, passing in no passing zones, hit and run, misdemeanor fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, driving too fast for conditions and reckless driving.
• A 41-year-old Dalton woman was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth, two counts of possession of a schedule 2 drug and possession of a schedule 4 drug.
• A 27-year-old Canton man was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, driving without a valid license, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and second-degree forgery.
• A 51-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI (less safe).
• A 31-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• A 27-year-old Buford man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth and party to a crime.
• A 55-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, trafficking meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and driving without a valid license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.